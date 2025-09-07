Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,104 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. $FFC

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE FFC opened at $16.44 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

