Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,636 Shares of Sprott Inc. $SII

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Sprott worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sprott alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Sprott in the first quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sprott by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprott in the first quarter worth $247,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprott in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott by 9.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.01. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $77.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.66 million. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 25.21%.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

About Sprott

(Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.