Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF $DVOL

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVOL. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 7,217.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 73,975 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a market cap of $71.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.0604 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

