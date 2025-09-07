Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,402 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,106,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,459 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,308,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,245 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,878,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,318,000 after acquiring an additional 939,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.57.

View Our Latest Report on D

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.1%

Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $62.46. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 92.07%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.