Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 199,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 136.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,995,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,634 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 127,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 294,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $883,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:PBA opened at $37.94 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 97.18%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

