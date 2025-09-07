Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $413.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.79. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $458.60.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

