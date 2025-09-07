Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 74,562 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.13. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $74.57.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

