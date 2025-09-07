Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in RPC, Inc. $RES

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RPC alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in RPC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,269,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RPC by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in RPC by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:RES opened at $4.73 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

RPC Announces Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). RPC had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $420.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RES shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RPC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPC has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on RES

RPC Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.