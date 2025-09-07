Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $40,381,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $121.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.75. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $124.03.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

