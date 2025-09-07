Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF $ILCV

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 99,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 403,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,827,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $390,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.58 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

