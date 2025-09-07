Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.62 Million Position in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEU. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $10,367,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Centrus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Centrus Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.09.

NYSE LEU opened at $205.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.91 and a 52 week high of $264.90.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.01. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%.Centrus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

