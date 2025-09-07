Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF $IBTH

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,243,000. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 194,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter.

IBTH opened at $22.49 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $22.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0752 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

