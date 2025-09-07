Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Humana by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $307.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.87 and a fifty-two week high of $369.17.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.96 earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Humana from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.24.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

