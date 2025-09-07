Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 110.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $148.59 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $166.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.53 and a 200-day moving average of $117.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The company had revenue of $829.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WMS. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.56.

View Our Latest Report on WMS

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.