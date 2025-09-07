Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 28.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 171.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $59.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.67.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

