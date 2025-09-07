Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

