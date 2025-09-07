Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Gen Digital during the first quarter worth about $299,562,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 37.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,358,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,456,000 after buying an additional 3,631,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,690,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,593,000 after buying an additional 2,513,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 14.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,689,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,073,000 after purchasing an additional 962,228 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $29.50 on Friday. Gen Digital Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GEN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gen Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

