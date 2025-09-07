Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,484,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,559,001,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,352,000 after purchasing an additional 154,682 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,770,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,979,000 after purchasing an additional 45,714 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME opened at $187.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $198.33.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Melius Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Melius cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.45.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

