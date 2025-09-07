Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. $GDEN

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 24.5% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 419.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 34,081 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,175 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,474,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDEN opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $648.77 million, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

