Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,347 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.83.

ADSK stock opened at $326.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $326.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.36.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,440 shares of company stock valued at $6,786,586. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

