Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust $BDJ

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 44.3% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $105,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BDJ opened at $9.01 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

