Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF $JMEE

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $143,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMEE opened at $63.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $66.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.32.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

