Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 11,727 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF $URA

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,973,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 2,372.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 656,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 630,071 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1,295.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 480,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 446,505 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,202,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,568,000 after acquiring an additional 402,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 364,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 314,986 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $40.73 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

