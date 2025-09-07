Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 41,627 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,627 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $24.53.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

