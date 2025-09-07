Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 76,236 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 309.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,904 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,236 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.96.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

