Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.63 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

