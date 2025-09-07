Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,092,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2,586.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,958,000 after buying an additional 1,123,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 40.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,486,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,395,000 after buying an additional 1,001,290 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 219.2% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,039,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,820,000 after buying an additional 713,534 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,698,000 after acquiring an additional 571,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Zacks Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.46.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $140.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.49 and a 200 day moving average of $108.12.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.58%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

