Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,112 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 94.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $290.16 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $213.26 and a twelve month high of $295.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.58 and its 200 day moving average is $267.15.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

