Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,854 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.50. Evergy Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.43.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.35%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

