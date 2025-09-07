Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 992 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,830,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,280,000 after acquiring an additional 401,150 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,591,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2,704.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 737.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,042,000 after acquiring an additional 865,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 214.6% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 864,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,086,000 after acquiring an additional 589,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

CHKP opened at $193.09 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $169.01 and a 1-year high of $234.35. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.58.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

