Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $2.40 Million Position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF $CGIC

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.72% of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 1,049.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 358,927 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,807,000.

CGIC opened at $29.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.2246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%.

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

