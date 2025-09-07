Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $1,747,658.25. Following the sale, the chairman owned 9,312,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,390,703.40. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $22,341,957. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $257.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.64. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $250.34 and a one year high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.84 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MORN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Morningstar Profile



Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

