Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $41.45 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $42.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

