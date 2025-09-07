Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,900,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,602,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120,456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,112,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,626,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,432 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,794,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 4,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,030 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Fortive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.86. Fortive Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,630,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.