Bank of America Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $400.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AVGO. HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.00.

Broadcom Stock Up 9.4%

AVGO stock opened at $334.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.09 and a 200-day moving average of $237.31. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $134.90 and a fifty-two week high of $356.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,579,549,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after buying an additional 17,181,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

