Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 158.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,024 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,718,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,340,000 after buying an additional 136,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.