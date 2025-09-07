Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.
Barrett Business Services Price Performance
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $145,968.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,248.64. This trade represents a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 13,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $569,196.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 209,096 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,490.16. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,361. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 31.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth $532,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 192.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth $238,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
