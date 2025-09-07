BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. $MUJ Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 11.5% during the first quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $11.08 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

