Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $16.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AI. Northland Securities lowered C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of AI stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.96. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 92.08% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Merel Witteveen sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $131,365.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,073. This trade represents a 28.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 601,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $15,049,479.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,816,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,496,386.04. The trade was a 13.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,162,768 shares of company stock worth $50,525,604 in the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in C3.ai by 417.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

