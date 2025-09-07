Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 676.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,587.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $235.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.14 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.81.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

