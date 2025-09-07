Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $120.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $78.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $102.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ciena from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ciena from $100.00 to $127.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.32.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $116.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena has a 1-year low of $49.21 and a 1-year high of $122.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day moving average is $77.29.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.10%.Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $559,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 325,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,770,552.11. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $31,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,791.92. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,769 shares of company stock worth $3,326,705. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,705,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $70,065,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,169,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,260 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,577.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,032,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,235,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,499,000 after acquiring an additional 975,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

