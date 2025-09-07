Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CIEN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ciena from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ciena from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $100.00 price target on Ciena in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.32.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $116.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.29. Ciena has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $187,162.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,056.50. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 2,044 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $166,872.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,244.72. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,705 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Ciena by 34.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Ciena by 66.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ciena by 107.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

