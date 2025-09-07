Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Evercore ISI

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CIEN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.32.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN opened at $116.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.10%.The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $166,872.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,244.72. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $187,162.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 84,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,056.50. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,769 shares of company stock worth $3,326,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Ciena by 34.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 66.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 9,162.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

