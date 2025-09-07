Columbus McKinnon Corporation $CMCO Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 131.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 743.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3,784.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 79.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

CMCO stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.79 million, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $41.05.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $235.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.88 million. Columbus McKinnon had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.85%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

