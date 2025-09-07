Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Boston Beer by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Boston Beer by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $230.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.09.

Boston Beer Price Performance

NYSE:SAM opened at $227.29 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.34 and a 1 year high of $329.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.19. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $587.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.18 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-10.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $131,544.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,916.60. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.