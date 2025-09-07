Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,282 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hayward were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,691,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,867,000 after purchasing an additional 108,337 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $924,919.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,521,455.80. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 287,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,311.50. The trade was a 6.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,142 shares of company stock worth $2,347,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $299.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

