Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. Iridium Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.73 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

