Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF $BIDD

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 97.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIDD stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $694.89 million and a P/E ratio of 20.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55.

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

