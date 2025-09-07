Comerica Bank Has $670,000 Holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust $BLW

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3,956.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 469,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 457,860 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth $2,237,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 83.5% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 68,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 31,265 shares during the period.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BLW opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1132 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.