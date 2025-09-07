Comerica Bank Has $751,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 806,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,758,000 after purchasing an additional 173,649 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 691,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,662,000 after buying an additional 185,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 635,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,331,000 after buying an additional 98,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,280 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 462,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the period.

Shares of XMMO opened at $133.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $137.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.59.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

